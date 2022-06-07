ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Small earthquake felt in Camas area

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMAS Wash. (KPTV) – Residents in the Vancouver and Camas area may have felt a small 2.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 7 p.m. at a depth of roughly 2 miles, along the Lacamas Lake Fault in Fern...

www.kptv.com

