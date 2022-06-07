ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 2nd Congressional District of Mississippi , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 1, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House Mississippi District 2

Candidates(2):

2. Republican primary for U.S. House Mississippi District 2

Candidates(4):

  • Michael Carson
  • Ronald Eller
  • Brian Flowers
  • Stanford Johnson
Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

2022 Election Expert

