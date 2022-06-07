Two SCLT Volunteer Events Set For This Week

Carol M. Sanders of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Sedona, Arizona passed away suddenly with family in her Sedona home on May 26, 2022. She was 63 years old. Carol was born in Denver, Colorado on August 26, 1958. Carol’s family moved to Buffalo in the summer of 1965 where she grew up participating in high school speech and debate, band, and choir, graduating from Buffalo High School in 1977. In 1980, she received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Pre-Med from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, and, following in her father’s footsteps, studied Civil Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, receiving her Bachelor’s of Science in 1984.

