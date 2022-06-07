ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Two SCLT Volunteer Events Set For This Week

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheridan Community Land trust is inviting members of the community to enjoy the outdoors with them at two upcoming volunteer events this week. Hidden Hoot Trail Night is scheduled from 5 to 8 pm Thursday. Volunteers will use hand tools to smooth over...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Sheridan Media

Northern Wyoming Walleyes Unlimited hosts BBBS Fishing Day

The Northern Wyoming Walleyes Unlimited hosted their annual fishing day for Big Brothers Big Sisters last Saturday, June 4th, at Lake DeSmet. Ken Gould, President of the Walleyes’ association, said that the membership also gifts each child a fishing pole and a fully equipped tackle box for them to keep and take home.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Tractor Pull Coming Saturday in Sheridan

This Saturday, weather permitting, the Sheridan Area Old-time Pullers will have a tractor pull at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. While recent guests on our talk show Public Pulse, Dean Roberts and Tim Gearry, with the organization, discussed the event and gave some insight into the tractors and the technique involved in hauling the sleds during competition.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Community Connections Temporarily Closed

Staffing issues have forced one Sheridan complimentary service to temporarily close. Sheridan Community Connections which is located within the Sheridan Health Center, will be closed until staff vacancies are filled. The service connects people to the help they need such as providing connections to direct service providers, makes referrals, and...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Carol Sanders

Carol M. Sanders of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Sedona, Arizona passed away suddenly with family in her Sedona home on May 26, 2022. She was 63 years old. Carol was born in Denver, Colorado on August 26, 1958. Carol’s family moved to Buffalo in the summer of 1965 where she grew up participating in high school speech and debate, band, and choir, graduating from Buffalo High School in 1977. In 1980, she received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Pre-Med from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, and, following in her father’s footsteps, studied Civil Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, receiving her Bachelor’s of Science in 1984.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

HELP WANTED

Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is seeks a caring, independent and highly organized Project Coordinator with excellent verbal and written skills for remote work with their small team. Recruit, train and facilitate classroom grandparents in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Must be comfortable on a computer and agree to a background check. $17.51/hour, 20 hours/week, 1 Saturday (4 hours)/month, 10 month position with August 1 start date. Send cover letter, resume and 3 letters of reference to: maryalice@actionresources.ngo.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Motors Opens New Facility With New US Flag and Flagpole

It’s a grand old flag and it’s a big one. As part of the grand opening of the new facility on North Main Street along I-90, management of Sheridan Motors raised a 20 by 30 foot US flag up on a 100 foot flagpole. A Wyoming flag accompanies...
Sheridan Media

Trailfest 2022 Takes Place With Few Adjustments

The trail led many people to Kendrick Park in Sheridan this weekend, although some of it had to undergo a change. The 3rd annual Trailfest took place as bicyclists and non-bicyclists gathered to either go for a ride, visit vendors, listen to some music or to just simply get outside and get some fresh air.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Recommends Community Should Thank All Who Helped During Pandemic

The covid pandemic made things difficult health-wise for a lot of people, but it wasn’t just the Sheridan Memorial Hospital that helped the community get through. Speaking at the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said it was also the people that care for their families, their neighbors and their friends that helped the Sheridan area endure.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan High-Tech Business Park Nearly Full

The original High Tech Business Park in north Sheridan is close to running out of available space. What started as a 38½ acre park in 2010, is down to about 4½ acres today. Robert Briggs who is the SEEDA (Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority) Administrator explains what property still remains.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

New Sheridan Cornet Band Plays 1860s Music Sunday

On Sunday, June 5, the New Sheridan Cornet Band gave an outdoor concert featuring 1860s music, the music that could have been played by the 18th Infantry Band at Fort Phil Kearny from 1866 to 1868. The concert was at at Kearney Hall in Story, following a talk about Col....
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sonny Reisch Talks on Henry Carrington

On Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m., Sonny Reisch a Sheridan native, who served as the superintendent, historian and curator of Fort Phil Kearny for 25 years gave a talk on Colonel Henry Carrington. Reisch has published several articles on the Bozeman Trail, the Indian Wars and Fort Phil Kearny....
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Resolution for Wellspring Two Subdivision Considered by City Council

A resolution for the Wellspring Two Subdivision, a request to replat property located at 624 Burton Street was denied by the Sheridan City Council this week due to a lack of second to the motion granting approval. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner provided details of the proposal prior to the failed motion.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Lends Support for SMH Crisis Center

Johnson County’s Commissioners have passed a Resolution in favor of Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s proposed Crisis Stabilization Unit that will serve both Sheridan and Johnson Counties. County Commissioner Bill Novotny explained the reason for adopting the Resolution. Johnson County Prevention Specialist Bill Hawley praised the commissioners and thanked them...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Votes to Raise Garbage Rates

A Resolution to amend city code “pertaining to the collection practice of garbage, trash, and other waste matter” has been passed on first reading by the Buffalo City Council. The purpose of the ordinance was explained further by Mayor Shane Schrader during this week’s regular meeting. The...
BUFFALO, WY
Branding Iron Online

UW Student Pursuing Miss Wyoming Title

On June 25, the WYO Theater Sheridan, WY, will hold its annual Miss Wyoming competition,. Hazel Homer-Wambeam, a rising senior at the University of Wyoming (who currently holds the title of Miss University of Wyoming), will be competing alongside other young women from around the state for the title of Miss Wyoming.
LARAMIE, WY
Sheridan Media

City Council Addresses WAM Resolutions

The Wyoming Association of Municipalities 2022 Summer Convention will take place Wednesday through Friday in Laramie. During the convention, representatives from municipalities and towns throughout Wyoming will vote on proposed legislative resolutions that will be submitted for consideration by the Wyoming Legislature during their general session in 2023. The Sheridan...
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

$50K Worth Of Copper Stolen From Sheridan College

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About $50,000 worth of copper construction materials was stolen on Sunday from the Sheridan College campus, a Sheridan Police spokesman told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, Sheridan police investigated a reported theft and determined a 26 foot double-axel...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Ratifies Bond and Oath for Fair Board Treasurer

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have ratified the bond and oath for Sheridan County Fair Board Treasurer Brittany Gorzalka. According to suretybonds.com, government agencies require individuals to get bonded before being sworn into some public offices involving the handling of public funds. The bonds guarantee that officials will perform duties according...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

