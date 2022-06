The Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates each club’s personality, traditions, and values that bring its fans together. The Los Angeles Angels’ design pays homage to the team’s illustrious past while also pushing the boundaries of what a baseball uniform may be. The Angels City Connect uniform features vintage-influenced design elements in a tribute to throwback baseball and surf stylings and is inspired by Southern California’s beach lifestyle. The uniform, which will make its on-field debut on June 11th, brings the beach to the ballpark by promoting year-round sunshine and surf culture.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO