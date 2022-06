The West Nodaway Food Pantry is open to people living in the West Nodaway school district from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesdays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28 at the First Christian Church, Third and Ballard, Burlington Jct. There is also a food drop at 5 pm, Wednesdays, June 8, 22 and 29.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO