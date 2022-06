Texas Softball fell to Oklahoma 16-1 Wednesday night in game 1 of the best of three championship series. The Longhorns face OU again Thursday in game 2. Pregame begins 6:15 first pitch 6:30pm on 105.3 The Bat. Listen Thursday on 105.3 The Bat or stream the game online – –...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO