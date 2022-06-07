ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqolC_0g2fVq8o00 The U.S. reported over 698,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 5, bringing the total count to more than 83.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 33.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 21.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA metro area consists of Dauphin County, Cumberland County, and Perry County. As of June 5, there were 21,540.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Harrisburg residents, 16.8% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,875.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, Dauphin County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 5, there were 22,136.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Dauphin County, the most of any county in Harrisburg-Carlisle, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Perry County, there were 19,527.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Harrisburg-Carlisle.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 per 100,000 residents
49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 123,039 27,614.2 1,516 340.2
30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 37,746 27,013.7 519 371.4
16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 41,533 26,943.8 699 453.5
27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 35,633 26,789.9 737 554.1
10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 220,392 26,312.0 3,012 359.6
48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 29,684 25,963.4 529 462.7
39740 Reading, PA 418,025 106,175 25,399.2 1,603 383.5
23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 25,756 25,135.2 370 361.1
11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 30,467 24,738.3 625 507.5
14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 20,743 24,701.7 341 406.1
38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 554,179 23,769.7 7,942 340.6
42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 130,373 23,463.5 2,288 411.8
20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 39,160 23,305.1 534 317.8
29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 125,435 23,185.8 1,907 352.5
44300 State College, PA 161,960 37,081 22,895.2 355 219.2
37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,346,494 22,149.5 18,424 303.1
21500 Erie, PA 273,835 60,295 22,018.7 778 284.1
25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 123,001 21,540.8 2,063 361.3

These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 83,551,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,208,099 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there […]
