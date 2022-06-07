Umpire’s Interference Ruling Causes Uproar in UMD-UConn Regional Final

The controversial call occurred late in Monday’s elimination matchup with the Terps trailing by two runs.

UConn’s NCAA tournament regional final win over Maryland featured a bit of controversy Monday night thanks to a questionable call late in the contest.

With the Terps trailing the Huskies 10–8 at the top of the eighth inning, UMD outfielder Chris Alleyne delivered a crucial hit facing a 1–2 count with a runner on third. As Alleyne’s chopper rolled partially down the first baseline, pitcher Justin Willis scooped the ball and lofted it behind first baseman Ben Huber who collided with Alleyne.

Initially, the wild sequence resulted in Alleyne notching his second RBI of the game while shrinking UMD’s deficit to one as the crowd cheered on. However, that moment of excitement would quickly turn into one filled with confusion after the umpire called Alleyne out due to runner’s interference.

The controversial call erased the Terps’ much-needed run off the board as the Huskies would get out of the inning after third baseman Nick Lorusso grounded out. From there, UMD was unable to re-capture any momentum as the contest subsequently ended after the top of the ninth following two strikeouts and a flyout to center.

An RBI single in the bottom of the eighth added to the Huskies’ lead as the program would eventually win 11–8 to secure the College Park Regional championship and eliminate the Terps. Despite jumping out to an early 9–1 lead through three innings, UConn narrowly avoided defeat after surviving the UMD rally ... with some help from the questionable runner’s interference call.

As for the Terps, the heartbreaking loss comes less than 24 hours after their stunning 7-6 walk-off win in 11 innings to force Monday’s rematch. After falling short at home for just the fourth time this season, the Terps will be left to wonder what could have been.

More College Coverage: