Statement from Maryland State Board of Elections￼￼￼

The Maryland State Board of Elections is aware of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s upcoming advisory identifying certain risks associated with the Dominion Voting System. Maryland does...
Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for a criminal investigation of Baltimore City Public Schools after a report from the Office of the Inspector General found “widespread grade changing practices.“. According to the report, failing grades were inexplicably changed to passing ones toward the end of the school year more...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced.
In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records.
The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank.
Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced COVIDReady Maryland, the state’s long-term preparedness plan to maximize the tools and treatments available to keep people healthy and out of the hospital, and maintain a state of readiness to respond to emerging variants and potential waves. The plan, which emphasizes infrastructure, awareness, and adaptability, builds on the successful […]
MARYLAND, USA — Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. "We're not suspending the campaign because we don't have a path to victory," Baker said firmly. "We're suspending the campaign because of [money]."
MARYLAND– With skyrocketing gas prices, people’s wallets are hurting. Governor Larry Hogan says this is frustrating to see. He says recently Maryland legislators temporarily suspended the gas tax. While Governor Hogan said the suspension wasn’t long enough, it saved Marylanders’ nearly $120 million dollars. The Governor’s office has also requested that the Biden administration and Congress cut the federal gas tax, but that proved unsuccessful.
Roughly two months remain before the primary election, with early voting starting on July 7 and Election Day arriving on July 19. Who are the candidates on this year’s ballot? The Voice asked each of them to submit a short bio to share their respective backgrounds and priorities. Here...
Maryland is moving closer to a new span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state is launching a “critical” $28 million study that will look into the new crossing and also examine traffic solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/301 split.
MADISON- A whirlwind hearing ends with the Office of Special Council investigating the 2020 Presidential election held in contempt of court. Dane County Judge Frank Remington holding Gableman & the Office of Special Council in contempt of court for failing to provide evidence related to open records lawsuit filed by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, a Maryland school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the Carroll County board meeting for and against the policy. The board...
Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was arrested by the FBI at his home in West Michigan on Thursday morning on charges related to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation of a “derogatory” challenge coin with the Maryland State Police’s shield on it determined the item was created by a former member who left the agency in 2012, “ said Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, superintendent of the agency.
A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police confirmed the sides of the coin have images of a woman’s anatomy, with one showing a woman’s rear and underwear with the text, “I’m Offended,” along with the agency’s logo.
“Although it has been determined a current member of the Maryland State Police was not involved in the manufacture of this item, I am still disgusted to know that anyone who wore this uniform would create something that demeans others and disregards our core values and all this Department stands for,” Jones said.
He said the coin’s existence undermines the agency’s efforts to create a welcoming workplace and improve relationships with community members.
“I remain committed to ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees and to upholding the tradition and reputation of excellence in police services the Maryland State Police has been known for during the past century,” Jones said.
The power of the gun rights lobby and organizations like the National Rifle Association in Washington, D.C., is well-known, where groups opposed to tighter gun laws spend millions to support mostly Republican candidates. The National Rifle Association’s NRA Political Victory Fund also donates to powerful Republicans in North Carolina.
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland State Highway is currently conducting a study to determine what needs to be done to improve traffic and safety along Rt. 90. In August 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration would evaluate improvements along the MD 90 corridor between US 50 and MD 528 in Worcester County.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds. Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.
The state House moved Delaware a step closer Thursday evening to barring further sale of a number of semiautomatic assault weapons, all while a shooting that claimed three lives was occurring next door in neighboring Maryland. Rep. Valerie Longhurst, House Majority Leader and primary sponsor for House Bill 450, rattled...
Voters hit the polls Tuesday for New Jersey’s primary election with key national issues in mind - rising gas prices, a spike in gun violence and the U.S. Supreme Court’s looming decision on abortion rights. Polling places opened at 6 a.m., but with contested primaries in only nine...
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge on Monday declined a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that nothing in the Arizona...
Lansing — Republican Perry Johnson asked a federal judge Monday to order the Michigan Secretary of State's office to "immediately cease the printing of August 2022 primary ballots" as he made a last-ditch effort to get back into the race for governor. Johnson, a businessman from Bloomfield Hills, was...
The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
