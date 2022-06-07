Statement from Maryland State Board of Elections￼￼￼

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation of a “derogatory” challenge coin with the Maryland State Police’s shield on it determined the item was created by a former member who left the agency in 2012, “ said Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, superintendent of the agency. A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police confirmed the sides of the coin have images of a woman’s anatomy, with one showing a woman’s rear and underwear with the text, “I’m Offended,” along with the agency’s logo. “Although it has been determined a current member of the Maryland State Police was not involved in the manufacture of this item, I am still disgusted to know that anyone who wore this uniform would create something that demeans others and disregards our core values and all this Department stands for,” Jones said. He said the coin’s existence undermines the agency’s efforts to create a welcoming workplace and improve relationships with community members. “I remain committed to ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees and to upholding the tradition and reputation of excellence in police services the Maryland State Police has been known for during the past century,” Jones said.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO