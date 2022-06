PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight ended in a shooting that left two people injured at a Phoenix bus stop early Monday morning. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. At some point, someone pulled out a handgun, and a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman remains in critical condition.

