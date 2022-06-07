ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan's Nidec to unify chip procurement amid supply crunch

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QrQ5_0g2fSmxl00

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) on Tuesday said it would combine group semiconductor purchases into a single procurement unit to strengthen ties with chip makers and ensure it could source key components amid continued uncertainty over supplies.

"The chip industry environment is more uncertain than it has ever been," said Ryuji Omura, deputy chief technology officer of Nidec, makes motors for electric vehicles, household appliances and other products.

The company's decision to centralize procurement is a sign that chip shortages, which have affected automakers in particular, may persist and are forcing companies to implement more aggressive measures to ensure they have enough components to meet demand for their products and devices.

Toyota Motor Corp(7203.T), the world's biggest carmaker by volume,cut its global production plan this month by 100,000 vehicles because of chip shortages and other pandemic-related disruptions.

Denso Corp (6902.T), one of Toyota's key parts suppliers, in February agreed to buy a 10% stake in a semiconductor plant being built in Japan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW)to help secure supply of microcontroller chips. read more

Omura said that, as part of its "make or buy" procurement strategy, Nidec would also work more closely with suppliers in chip design and production. He spoke during a presentation on the company's new chip strategy.

The company is expanding production of energy saving e-axle electric-vehicle motors in a bid to capture as much as 45% of the expanding global market by 2030.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue and Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korea plans to manage steel scrap as strategic asset as prices surge

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to manage steel scrap from cars and abandoned buildings and structures as a strategic material, a government official said on Thursday, amid tight supplies and a price surge triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Asia's fourth-largest economy is considering multiple ways, including...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procurement#Semiconductor Industry#Vehicles#Nidec Corp Lrb#Denso Corp Lrb
Benzinga

Veteran Chinese Economist Urges China To Seize TSMC - Read Why

A veteran Chinese economist called on authorities in an online post to capture Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM lest the U.S. hit China with destructive sanctions akin to Russia. Chen Wenling serves as the chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, run by China's top economic planning...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The sheer size of the China trading relationship is why Australia has to share its feasts and famines with Beijing

Concentration on security and regional influence has distracted from the economic relationship with China, a key foundation of Australian prosperity. A high proportion of Chinese growth has been engineered by a large government-sponsored debt-fuelled infrastructure and property bender. This underpins demand for Australian products and services boosting incomes. The data...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

China-Canada tensions rising again over N.Korea air patrols

BEIJING/OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - Diplomatic tensions between China and Canada are rising again, with each country accusing the other of using their military aircraft flying near North Korea of provocation and harassment. Earlier on Monday, China's foreign ministry warned Canada of potential "severe consequences" of any "risky provocation," after...
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

China's massive 2-GW orbital solar power station just got a lot closer

China is looking to space for solar energy, unlike NASA, which shelved the idea due to its complexity and cost two decades ago. According to South China Morning Post, China is slated to begin the first phase of an ambitious solar power plant development in 2028, two years ahead of the original schedule. When the time comes, a trial satellite orbiting the Earth at a distance of roughly 248 miles (400km) will be used to test the technology, a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Chinese Space Science and Technology on Thursday explains.
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Taiwan Appeals To U.S. Not To Forget Its Desire For Free Trade Deal

Taiwan's top trade negotiator appealed to the United States on Tuesday not to forget that the island wants a free trade deal, but understands this will not happen immediately and is willing to make other agreements first as "building blocks". Taiwan has long campaigned for such a deal, in what...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Chinese microchip exec accused of spying, stealing trade secrets

A Dutch company that manufactures cutting-edge semiconductor circuits has accused one of its former employees of stealing its technology on behalf of a state-supported Chinese company. Zongchang Yu worked at ASML until 2012 and went on to found Dongfang Jingyuan in China two years later. Now, he’s wanted in California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Europe seals deal on USB Type-C common charger rules

Laptop makers have been given a little longer to implement the common charging solution on account of different power charging characteristics — with 40 months after the rules enter into force to adapt their kit. Wireless charging interoperability is also being addressed by the EU — although not immediately;...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy