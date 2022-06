The FTSE 100 plunged lower on the back of renewed coronavirus worries in China and the European Central Bank’s plan to soon hike interest rates.Shares across Europe started the day in negative territory following the news that some parts of Shanghai will go into another lockdown with a widespread testing programme to be conducted this weekend.Losses grew further after the ECB outlined plans for rate rises in July and September.London’s top flight ended the day down 116.79 points, or 1.54%, at 7,476.21.The German Dax decreased by 1.73% by the end of the session while the French Cac fell 1.4%.“It might...

