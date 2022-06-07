ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RBA to play catch up

By Clifford Bennett
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will see the first successive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia in 12 years. That, of itself, raises questions as to just how strong the domestic economy has been over this period. We all know the aggregate growth numbers have been inflated by export demand primarily...

US News and World Report

Australia's Energy Woes Deliver Inflationary Shock to RBA

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A recent spike in Australia's energy prices is threatening to keep inflation higher for longer, a major reason policymakers this week felt compelled to hike interest rates by the most in two decades and warn of a lot more to come. The surprisingly sharp half-point rate rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Westpac claims interest rate hikes aren't a big deal and most Australians can easily handle them after the rate was at record lows for years

Interest rates are about to rise again, and will continue to rise through the year, but one Australian bank thinks there is nothing much to worry about. Westpac chief executive Chris de Bruin said though higher rates would cause difficulties for some people 'at the margin', the vast majority of consumers and businesses could handle the increases.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Australian Banks Slide Further as RBA View Raises Housing Market Concerns

(Reuters) - Shares of Australia's "Big Four" banks fell further on Thursday to hit multi-month lows, as the central bank's largest interest rate hike in 22 years earlier this week sparked fears of a sell-off in the housing market. These concerns have begun to grow as home prices snapped a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Australian central bank hikes rate for 2nd time in 5 weeks

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%.When the Reserve Bank of Australia’s lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its last monthly board meeting on May 3, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years.An increase was widely expected after official data released in April showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1% in the year through March. It is the highest annual rate since 2001, when a newly introduced 10% federal consumption tax created a temporary spike.Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday foreshadowed more rate hikes, saying inflation in Australia would worsen.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Chilling warning to borrowers as Australian property prices slow at the most rapid pace in 33 years - with bank shares PLUNGING as all of the big four pass on interest rate hike in full

More Australians will struggle to pay their mortgage as interest rates rise sharply, with a leading credit ratings agency worried about borrowers taking on too much debt. Even last month's relatively small quarter of a percentage point increase in the official cash rate - the first in almost 12 years - caused property price growth to suffer the sharpest six-month slowdown since 1989.
BUSINESS
Financial World

Stock exchanges continue to follow the moves of central banks

In cautious trading on European stock exchanges on Thursday, the most important indices made slight gains, led by technology and pharmaceutical stocks, but their stronger growth limits the decline of the energy sector and concerns about slowing economic growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5 percent at about...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Five Below Raise Its Outlook This Week?

Watch customer traffic for signs of steady demand growth. Five Below likely faced supply chain and cost pressures last quarter. Management is targeting a bigger store base with hundreds of launches annually. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
MARKETS
BBC

Eurozone interest rates set to rise for first time in 11 years

The European Central Bank (ECB) has said it intends to raise interest rates for the first time in more than 11 years next month as it tries to control soaring inflation in the eurozone. The ECB said it would raise its key interest rates by 0.25% in July, with further...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Banks, Commodity Stocks Lift European Shares As Markets Await ECB Meet

European shares rose on Monday, helped by banks and commodity-linked stocks, as investors kept an eye out for U.S. inflation data and details from a European Central Bank meeting later this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, after posting a loss of nearly 1% last week on concerns...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

UK House-Building Slows to Weakest Since May 2020 - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Construction of new homes in Britain almost ground to a halt last month as builders feared the cost-of-living squeeze and rising interest rates would constrain demand, a closely watched survey showed on Wednesday. May's S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 56.4 in May from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ECB raises inflation, cuts growth forecasts

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its inflation projections once again on Thursday but cut its growth outlook as the conflict in Ukraine continues to weigh on confidence, consumption and investment. The ECB now sees inflation over its 2% target throughout its projection horizon, accepting that...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

ECB Begins Inflation Fightback With July Rate Hike

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would raise interest rates for the first time in over a decade next month to combat runaway inflation, bringing the curtain down on the eurozone's era of cheap money. ECB governors, exceptionally meeting in Amsterdam instead of Frankfurt, provided markets with an...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

The housing game has changed – why interest rate hikes hurt more than before

The Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate for the second time in two months, this time by 0.50 points to 0.85%. It won’t be the last such hike. Forecasters expect the cash rate to hit 2.5% by the end of next year. This would lift the typical variable mortgage rate to near 5%. Cue the claims that the new generation of borrowers are entitled – they don’t know how good they’ve had it with such low rates. But the refrain misses the full story. High house prices have changed the game, making it much harder for today’s borrowers. It is true that even...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Traders price in 75 bps of ECB rate hikes by September

June 8 (Reuters) - Money markets ramped up their bets on European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate rises on Wednesday to price in more than 75 basis points (bps) of hikes by September. With the bank largely expected to start rises in July and move in 25-bp increments, the pricing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

An ECB quandary: the hunt for a neutral euro zone interest rate

(Reuters) - Euro zone interest rates rising to at least 0% by September seems like a done deal as inflation soars, but how high rates should go thereafter is dividing policymakers and economists in a bloc of 19 vastly different economies. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is...
BUSINESS

