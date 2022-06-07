ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Juli Pettit reflects on path to becoming General Manager of the Iowa Barnstormers

weareiowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — For Iowa Barnstormers General Manger Juli Pettit, one of her main goals is creating a fun experience for the fans. "It can get really chaotic and stressful, but when we see the results at the end of the game, that's what it's all about for us," said...

www.weareiowa.com

98.1 KHAK

California Man Asks The Internet For Advice About Moving to Iowa

If the only place you'd ever lived was California, then chances are you don't really know a lot about what it's like to live here in Iowa. Unless you'd visited or had relatives here, how could you? Life on the West Coast is just a little bit different than life here in the Midwest. The Des Moines Register reports that Matthew Andrews and his wife are planning on moving from Cali to Iowa and Andrews was curious about what he needed to know about his soon-to-be new home. So, he asked Twitter to tell him about Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa’s best burger challenged by New York’s best burger

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans can vote in an online battle between Iowa and New York for the best burger. The Iowa Beef Council said the New York Beef Council challenged Iowa for the online burger battle. “The Tombstone” burger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown will take on New...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Cuts make History a thing of the past at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Earlier this year the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University announced an effort to reimagine the college in light of a deficit of over $11 million dollars. When the decision was announced, Beate Schmittman, Dean of the College, issued this statement: “Since enrollment started to decline at Iowa […]
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Iowa primary turnout 2nd highest in nearly 3 decades

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a day of polling, counting and forecasting, voter turnout statistics are rolling in alongside projected winners. Iowa's 2022 primary voter turnout hit near-record highs, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Tuesday night's election brought out an estimated 356,000 voters to the polls,...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The World’s Largest Pork Show Is Underway In Iowa

This week, thousands of pork producers and agriculture professionals from around the country are gathering in Des Moines for the 2022 World Pork Expo. The World Pork Expo is the world’s largest pork-specific trade show put on by the National Pork Producers Council. Each year, more than 10,000 producers and professionals attend this Iowa- based event that offers attendees education and networking opportunities.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa-based distilleries may not produce unlimited amounts of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin…

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Reynolds has signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. It also lets smaller distilleries sell up to nine liters of alcohol to retail customers at their locations. Larger Iowa distilleries are already allowed to sell that amount to a retail customer. Reynolds went to the Revelton Distillery in Osceola for a ceremony to sign the bill, which deals with a wide-range of state liquor control issues.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Strong storms bring damage to parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
harlanonline.com

Opening night a success at Shelby County Speedway

Saturday night at the Shelby County Speedway, the racing season got underway as hundreds of fans came down to watch races take place. “Every person that I got feedback from, which happens to be a lot of drivers, they were all very excited about the track, they love the pit area,” said Race Director Doug Batz.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Heart of Des Moines Heart Ball and an inspiring story of survival because of wife knowing CPR

The American Heart Association Heart of Des Moines Heart Ball is happening this Saturday at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines. Karen Rieck, Heart of Des Moines Heart Ball co-chair, has details on how important the event is and how to still get tickets to the IN PERSON event. We also hear the inspiring story of Kyle Brock and how his wife, Vonda, SAVED HIS LIFE because she saw the signs of a heart attack AND she knew CPR! June 1-7 is CPR and AED Awareness Week and you can get more information on training at www.heart.org/CPR. To get more information on the Heart Ball, go to www.heart.org/DSMHeartBall.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Damage reported in southwest Iowa after Tuesday night's storms

CRESTON, Iowa — Another round of strong to severe storms pushed through Iowa on Tuesday night, but this time the heaviest rain and most intense winds affected communities southwest of Des Moines. The National Weather Service in Des Moines reported tree and powerline damage in parts of Creston and...
CRESTON, IA
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA

