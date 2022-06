$Bitcoin (BTC) printed the price action we expected over the past two weeks and it's expected to head lower from around these territories unless wave (y) is incomplete. Alternatively, we could be in a wave two correction, or a full-blown upside reversal correction. But there's a reason, it's an alternative. $Fantom (FTM) has a short-term price action that suggests wave 4 may not be completed as of yet, however, with the range-high in, we assume we're ion wave 5. Either of the short-term variations sees one more leg down. Which pattern will play out? For more details on which is the main and which the alternative scenarios check my weekly widely anticipated video below:

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO