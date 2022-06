BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — They have both reached their destinations. What they do when they get there has yet to be decided. Lower Dauphin is the defending PIAA 2A Boys Volleyball champion. They get a chance to defend their title Saturday morning at Penn State against Meadville in the 2A title game. The Falcons dispatched a tough Christopher Dock squad 3-1 at Exeter Township. They dropped the first set and were pushed into extra points in the third before they prevail and earn their shot at another PIAA gold medal.

DAUPHIN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO