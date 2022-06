Retail sales dipped last month as consumers tightened their belts amid the cost-of-living crisis, new data has revealed.Total retail sales decreased by 1.1% in May, according to the latest monthly BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor.It represents a slowdown in shopping activity following an average growth of 0.7% over the past three months.Meanwhile, like-for-like sales were down 1.5% for May compared with the same month a year earlier.Sales figures are not adjusted for rising price inflation, meaning sales volumes are expected to show a much sharper decline.The rising cost of living is going to remain the main story for retailers for the...

