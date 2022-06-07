ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, The Creator’s Golf le Fleur & Converse Release Summer-Worthy GLF 2.0 Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Converse is continuing its partnership with musician Tyler, The Creator in bold fashion. Enter the duo’s latest project: The GLF 2.0 sneaker.

Drawing inspiration from Tyler’s own brand Golf le Fleur, the $110 nostalgia-inspired GLF 2.0 sneaker features a low-top, lace-up silhouette. For added comfort, they also include interior CX liners and soles with a cup-sole shape. The pairs were crafted to create a look that was either preppy or casual, much like Tyler’s own style that mixes contemporary colors and silhouettes with vintage aesthetics. Each pair also includes a Converse logo license plate in monochrome cream rubber, accenting two palettes of tonal color-blocked uppers.

The first features an “Oil Green/Bison” palette, with an olive green woven canvas base accented by dark brown scalloped suede trim. Finishing the lace-up style are white outsoles with ridged pink soles.

The second colorway, titled “Curry/Copper Tan,” features similar textures and sole bases. However, this colorway includes golden yellow canvas accented by warm brown suede for a summer-worthy palette.

The drop’s announcement comes after the rapper’s Golf Wang label partnered with Converse on a customizable range of its high-top Chuck 70 sneakers in April. Part of the Converse By You program, the line — which provided over 100,000 color and graphics combinations — was available for just 24 hours.

Golf Wang has expanded since launching in 2011, partnering with brands like Vans, Suicoke and Lacoste. The brand has released limited-edition takes on Converse’s Chuck 70 high and low-top sneakers over the years, ranging from flame prints to pastels. The label has also conceived a Golf Le Fleur line with Converse, and launched its own collections of luggage, fragrance, accessories and more.

Converse itself has increased its slate of collaborations in recent years, partnering with Rick Owens, Come Tees, Comme des Garcons and more labels. The brand has also just dropped its Summer 2022 collection, featuring new takes on its Chuck 70, Run Star Hike and Run Star Motion sneakers in high and low-top silhouettes. All include a range of warm weather-worthy details, such as floral embroidery, platform soles, paint-splatter prints and a color palette of purples, blues and pinks.

Both Converse x GLF 2.0 sneakers will be available for a limited time on Converse’s website and Gold le Fleur’s website on June 9.

