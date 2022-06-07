ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackpink’s Lisa Shines in Yellow Tube Top & Skirt With Sandals at Bvlgari High Jewelry Gala

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Blackpink’s Lisa brought bright colors and blinding jewelry to Paris today with Bvlgari.

The dancer of the K-pop girl group Blackpink is an ambassador for the brand along with actresses Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra. The trio lit up the night with stunning jewelry and even more stunning looks at the Bvlgari High Jewelry Gala.

Lisa wore a bright lemon-yellow tube top with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt in the same color with a slit on the back, allowing her shoes to peek through. The ensemble was reminiscent of the outfit Anne Hathaway wore to the same event , featuring a very similar color.

The style is relaxed and bright, speaking to the k-pop star’s personal style well . The star also wore a plethora of silver jewelry, including a thick bracelet and decadent silver necklace with dainty silver earrings. Lisa showed off her short blond locks, pushing them to one side.

The entertainer completed the outfit with black sandals on stiletto heels. The dark color brings out the bright yellow as the star of the look while grounding the ensemble with a staple and reliable heel.

Click through the gallery to see some of K-pop sensation Blackpink’s best style moments throughout the years.

