Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker Models Boohoo Man’s Grunge-Inspired Campaign & Summer Collection Edit

Singer, songwriter and Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker has joined Boohoo Man to bring fans summer style in a campaign released today.

Marking the online retailer’s first partnership with the 18-year-old rising star, the popular fast fashion brand has collaborated with Landon on a co-designed capsule collection set to release on June 15. Barker isn’t the only member of his family with a collaboration. Consisting of 40 pieces, the rockstar’ inspired collection encapsulates a traditional grunge palette, alongside a new age rock vibe that expresses Landon’s personal style. His sister Alabama Barker came out with a stellar collection in collaboration with Boohoo’s sister brand PrettyLittleThing .

Barker can be seen in various places that look like a theater, posing backstage and in the audience in his collection. In one image, Barker wore a red faux-leather jacket and pants combo with a band tee underneath. In another, Barker wore gray cross-embellished jeans with a faux black leather jacket, channeling his father Travis Barker’s grungy style .

The singer topped the look off with chunky black loafers. In the next shot, we see Barker wearing a pink long-sleeve with a white graphic of a face paired with black faux leather pants. In a similar fashion, Barker can also be seen applying eyeliner in the black version of the same shirt, but with short sleeves and a red decal of a face on it. That outfit was finished off with a secondary red tee layered underneath, pink skinny jeans, and black and white high-tops.

When asked about the stellar collaboration, Barker said, “I’m super excited I got to partner with Boohoo Man on this collection. We spent a lot of time making sure that each piece would stand on its own and I hope everyone likes the looks as much as I do!”