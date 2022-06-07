ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook and 3 takeaways from Darvin Ham’s introductory presser with the Los Angeles Lakers

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSKDl_0g2fPRU100

There’s been wholesale talk of the Los Angeles Lakers moving off embattled guard Russell Westbrook after just one season.

Westbrook was a disaster in Southern California during a 2021-22 season that saw the Lakers lose an eye-opening 49 games .

Given his lack of fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it has been a foregone conclusion that Westbrook would be out of a job.

That changed early during the Lakers’ search for a new head coach to replace the fired Frank Vogel. Once Los Angeles decided on Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham , talk of a Westbrook divorce were muted. That was taken to a whole new level during Ham’s introductory press conference on Monday.

Westbrook made a surprise appearance during said presser, a clear indication that he plans on returning to the Lakers. As for Ham, he defended the former NBA MVP at nearly every turn during a Q&A with the media.

“Don’t get it messed up: Russell Westbrook is one of the best players our league has ever seen, and there’s still a ton left in the tank,” Ham said. “I don’t know why people tend to try to write him off.”

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook, via ESPN

Related: Russell Westbrook and NBA’s highest-paid players

Darvin Ham talks sacrifice, Russell Westbrook in introductory press conference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47am28_0g2fPRU100
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

For his part, Westbrook seemed to throw both James and Davis under the bus in the Lakers’ season-ending press conference just a few short weeks ago. It’s an interesting dynamic to look at given King James’ status as the face of the Lakers.

Without getting into specifics, Ham did talk about the need for players to sacrifice if the Lakers are going to rebound next season.

“I’m going to expect him to be the same tenacious, high-energy player that he’s been all his entire career. A lot of that now may have him without the ball in his hand. Most of it now may have it on the defensive end. But again, we have to sacrifice. There’s no achieving anything without all parties sharing the load, sacrificing, instead of one-on-one.”

Darvin Ham during Monday’s press conference

There was no sacrifice from Lakers players during the second half of the 2021-22 season. Far too often, we saw a lot of iso ball with James and Westbrook. It didn’t work out with Los Angeles posting a 12-29 record over the final 41 games.

  • Russell Westbrook stats (2021-22): 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 7.1 APG, 44% shooting 30% 3-point

As you can see, Westbrook’s numbers were down clear across the board last season in Los Angeles. In fact, it was his worst statistical performance since his second season in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2009-10.

Perhaps, Westbrook will perform much better without being so ball-dominant. That has defined his career since his days with both James Harden and Kevin Durant in OKC.

Related: Charles Barkley blasts Los Angeles Lakers hiring of Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham puts onus on Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0TEJ_0g2fPRU100
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a common theme from the Lakers’ brass since all the way back in February when the team was inactive at the NBA trade deadline. In short, the players made their bed and now they have to lie in it. Remember, James is the one who pushed for the Westbrook trade last summer. It’s led to a questionable relationship between the four-time NBA champion and his organization.

“My interpretation was that the Lakers’ front office and ownership — the Lakers’ organization from ownership on down — decided, ‘You guys got yourselves into this; this is the bed that you made. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, all of the future Hall-of-Famers: This was your choice of roster and team, go make it work.

And we are not going to mortgage our future in terms of draft picks or taking on luxury tax now because this team isn’t working yet. Go make it work.”

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Los Angeles Lakers’ current situation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bj0d7_0g2fPRU100 Also Read:
Top 2022 NBA free agents: Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine poised to cash in this summer

Russell Westbrook will be back with the Los Angeles Lakers

That’s the biggest takeaway from Ham’s press conference. He talked about the star guard in the present-tense. Said guard showed up to the press conference. Someone who is on the outs wouldn’t have done that. Logically, the Lakers are seemingly stuck with Westbrook. His contract is an absolute albatross given his downtick in production.

  • Russell Westbrook contract: $47.06 million player option for 2022-23; free agent in 2023

There’s no reason to believe that Westbrook will decline his player option for next season. Meanwhile, the Lakers’ brass has pushed back against giving up assets in a hypothetical trade. Ham seemed to suggest that this is the case in his presser.

“My goal is (to) continue with the development of our younger players and make those guys comfortable where they’re not having to run to a telephone booth and put a cape on and try to save the day.”

Los Angeles Lakers’ Darvin Ham

At issue here is the fact that Los Angeles’ current roster is not anywhere near a conference title contender out west.

The defending Western Confernce champion Golden State Warriors are three wins from the NBA title . The Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are all heads and shoulders ahead of the Lakers. Meanwhile, a healthy Los Angeles Clippers team would vastly outpace the Lakers in the Southern California market.

The hope here is that Ham can get the most out of this veteran-laden roster while helping the youngsters improve. Short of tha that happening, the positive vibes we saw from Southern California on Monday will quickly be a thing of the past.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Darvin Ham Sends Clear Russell Westbrook Message: Fans React

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has no intention of trading Russell Westbrook based on comments made during his introductory press conference on Monday. "Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen," he said. However, Ham revealed on Monday he's already had conversations with Russ about...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers HC Darvin Ham purges LeBron James’ old assistants from staff

The Los Angeles Lakers introduced new head coach Darvin Ham on Monday, as the franchise’s first big move of the NBA offseason became official. Ham didn’t wait long to get to work either. The newest Lakers head coach kicked off his tenure by making some changes to the team’s coaching staff. Ham removed some of LeBron James’ assistant coaches on Tuesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance

Tuesday morning's First Take wasn't one of ESPN star Stephen A. Smith's finest moments. During the show, he openly lamented the play of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. He questioned Westbrook's decision to show up to the Lakers press conference introducing new head coach Darvin Ham. His comments were...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kevin Durant
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba Mvp#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Carmelo Anthony’s 15-Year-Old Kiyan Looks Amazing In 1-On-1 Duels: "That Step Back Hesi Jumper Is Fire"

Almost every current NBA superstar has a kid following in their footsteps, as they try to become NBA players too and have the same or bigger success than their fathers. The most famous cases are LeBron James and Bronny James, Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade, but they're not the only ones trying to help their children play in the association a couple of years from now.
NBA
The Spun

Cris Carter Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the NFL Throwback Twitter account published a video of former star wide receiver Cris Carter. The video showed the longtime Minnesota Vikings star making ridiculous one-handed catch after ridiculous one-handed catch. It also came with a caption that had the NFL world talking. "Best hands ever?" the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally honest on ugly Game 3 for Warriors vs. Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t mince words when describing his horrible performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Green fouled out of the contest and finished with a brutal stat line of two points, four rebounds and three assists. Overall in the series, he has scored only 15 points, which is just as many fouls he has already committed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics legend has amazing response to Draymond Green's 1980s NBA comments

Former Boston Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell knows what it's like to play in a physical NBA Finals. He was a key player in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers -- a series that had its share of memorable rough-and-tumble moments, most notably the Kevin McHale clothesline of Kurt Rambis and Maxwell getting shoved from behind by James Worthy.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy