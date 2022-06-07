ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday Mississippi's 1st Congressional District Election

All U.S. House districts , including the 1st Congressional District of Mississippi , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 28, 2022. The filing deadline was March 1, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 2 primary elections.

1. Democratic primary for U.S. House Mississippi District 1

  • Hunter Avery
  • Dianne Black
2. Republican primary for U.S. House Mississippi District 1

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

San Bernardino County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

San Bernardino County, California, is holding general elections for assessor-recorder, auditor-controller/treasurer/tax collector, district attorney, sheriff/coroner/public administrator, superintendent of schools, county supervisors, county board of education, community college district boards, water district board, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
