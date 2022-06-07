Sister Margaret Ann Babione (1925-2022)

Sister Margaret Ann Babione, who served others across generations since entering the Ursuline convent nearly 79 years ago, died Tuesday in Otterbein Sunset House, where she lived about two years. She was 96.

She had been in declining health, said Sister Sandy Sherman, president of the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo.

In recent years, Sister Margaret Ann entered “a more contemplative part of her life,” Sister Sandy said.

She’d previously worked for about a decade in outreach programs at senior centers in Monroe and Frenchtown Township in Michigan. She spoke of the changes she’d experienced in the church and “the vibrancy she found in the people she worked with,” Sister Sandy said.

“She knew she still had life within her. She prayed a lot and particularly liked the Psalms and took great solace from those,” Sister Sandy said.

She liked to keep up on current events, took her citizenship seriously, and voted in the May primary election. She served as a model of strength for hospice workers, Sister Sandy said, and requested to receive minimal comfort medication.

“She wanted to be as aware as she could to the very end. She wanted to be present to her life and to those around her,” Sister Sandy said.

She was known as Sister Mary Roberta early in her service. She taught at the schools of Rosary Cathedral, St. Charles, and St. Agnes parishes in Toledo; at St. Joseph School in Tiffin, and at St. Gerard School in Lima, Ohio.

She was principal for five years at St. Rose School in Perrysburg.

Afterward, she helped in the mid-1970s with the records of Mary Manse College at the closing of the institution, which was operated by the Ursuline sisters.

A position in pastoral ministry at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Stillwater, Okla., followed. She then was a campus minister at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Sister Beth Hemminger, visiting the Martin campus as students were having an open house, was most impressed by Sister Margaret Ann’s interest in others.

“She was right in the middle of everything and making sure they had everything,” Sister Beth said. “She was very outgoing in helping people, but to visit with her, she was quiet. We had good conversations, but she was quiet.”

Her brother, Robert Babione, said Sister Margaret Ann felt at home doing the senior outreach work in Michigan.

“That was closest to what she wanted to do,” he said, adding, “She took seriously whatever was in front of her to do and did it well.”

She was born Nov. 8, 1925, to Helen and Cyril Babione. Her father, a worker at Pure Oil Co., was an officer in his union and an organizer for the AFL-CIO. Her mother was a homemaker. She was the oldest of what would be four children and grew up on White Street and then on Woodville Road in East Toledo.

She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, where she was awarded a Bishop’s Cross. She entered the Ursuline Convent in September, 1943.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Mary Manse College. She had a master’s degree from Catholic University of America and a certificate of pastoral ministry from St. Louis University.

She was a fan of Snoopy and had a collection of senior jokes books she liked to read.

“She had a playful side to her, her humorous side, and her prayerful side,” Sister Sandy said. “She impressed me so much.”

Surviving are her brother, Robert Babione, and her sister, Sister Barbara Babione, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Tiffin.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at Ursuline Center, where a Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home

Tributes are suggested to the Ursuline Convent in Toledo.