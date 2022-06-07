ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 6/7

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Reina Rosales, Bowling Green, boy, June 3.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Heidi Huls-Behe and Gregory Behe, Rossford, girl, June 1.

Chandra Puligandla, Toledo, girl, June 2.

Elizabeth and Josiah Johnson, Perrysburg, boy, June 2.

Brittany and Sean Porter, Perrysburg, boy, June 2.

Lindsay Gaynor, Toledo, boy, June 3.

Morgan and Dakota Lenhart, Fostoria, boy, June 3.

Jessica and Tyler Bol, Northwood, girl, June 3.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Kelly and Jacob Nester, Toledo, boy, June 3.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Ehden and Angelo Iachini, Sylvania, boy, June 3.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Korissa Maxcy, Toledo, boy, June 1.

Shannon and Jonathan Skidmore, Toledo, boy, June 1.

Tamara and William Giacci, Sylvania, boy, June 1.

Monica Bettinger, Liberty Center, Ohio, girl, June 2.

Jane and John Castro, Temperance, boy, June 2.

Lauren and Paul Dupler, Jr., Genoa, Ohio, boy, June 2.

Katherine and Daniel Hennicken, Temperance, girl, June 2.

Kendylland Joseph Chom, Toledo, boy, June 2.

Samantha and Jammes Downes, Toledo, boy, June 3.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Scott Hawkins, shot at Western and Gibbons.

Mackenzie Searcy, assaulted in the 600 block of Pinewood.

Robberies

Forever 21, no loss reported from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Emily Martinez, no loss reported from residence in the 500 block of Jervis.

Burglaries

Deshawn Holt, gaming system with accessories from residence in the 700 block of Pine Valley.

Ronnie Foreman, clothing, gaming system, and other items from residence in the 500 block of Viking.

Syaria Howard, no loss reported from residence in the 4800 block of Overland.

Paige Burkey, cash and rings from residence in the 600 block of Sunset.

Raymond Maxwell, leaf blower, chainsaw, and trimmer from residence in the 1300 block of Greenwood.

Ebony Hines, boom box from residence in the 800 block of 11th.

Darnell Brown, no loss reported from residence in the 700 block of Boalt.

Anastaj Wenfree, cell phones from the 600 block of Easterly.

Thefts

KDM Group LLC, motorcycle, tools, and other items from business in the 400 block of East Stateline.

Steph Hernandez, satchel, medication, and other items from residence in the 200 block of Worthington.

Leland Smith, jewelry from bag in the 400 block of Emerald.

Scott Siefert, cash from residence in the 2500 block of Orchard Hills.

Lonn Vanderpool, no loss reported from residence in the 1600 block of Glenton.

Shawn Ames, shoes and cash from vehicle in the 4800 block of Dorr.

Abercrombie and Fitch, money from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Brandon Brinkley, money from bank account in the 1000 block of Slater.

Nakaya Parker, purse from vehicle in the 500 block of Platt.

Elazia Finn, wallet with contents from vehicle in the 1600 block of Glenfield.

Timothy Miller, gun, bullets, and birth certificate from residence in the 4600 block of North Park.

Adam Roberts, violin from residence in the 1800 block of Parkwood.

Sonrea Johnson, cash from wallet in the 1700 block of Tremainsville.

Lamine Wilson, back pack and gun from vehicle in the 300 block of Colburn.

Rava Turner-Bey, gun from residence in the 1900 block of North Cove.

Deric Mersereau, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 1300 block of North Summit.

Tina Varwig, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 3600 block of Homewood.

Majesty Spearman, credit cards and identification from residence in the 300 block of Valleywood.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Charmaine Sanders from Michael Sanders, Sr.

Keith Pope from Robin Ellis.

Robin Ellis from Keith Pope.

