Editorial: Focus on the fights, not on the phones

Get the fighters and those who egg them on out of the classroom. Fight and you’re out. That’s it. Not three strikes. One.

Toledo Public Schools might want to consider that rather than spend time trying to create and enforce a policy on students using their cell phones to record fights.

The real solution to fights in schools is to target the fighters and get them out of the school. If the state won’t allow it, then local school authorities must lobby to change state school policies. While we wait for that, enforce the toughest penalties possible.

The kids who want to learn shouldn’t face the distraction of fights in the classroom or hallways. That’s the bottom line.

Subjecting the real students to that behavior is discrimination of the worst sort.

Keep in mind a troubled or impoverished family life is no excuse. Many good students come from difficult backgrounds. They struggle sometimes, but they want an education. Don’t hurt their chances by allowing troublemakers to prevail.

Deal with the true problem. The problem is the fights without harsh and immediate consequences. If another student is egging them on, get them out of the school too. Certain, fast, and harsh discipline is the answer.

Get the problem “students” to the alternative schools and out of the regular classroom. Get them therapy if need be. It likely won’t do any good, but for some it might be worth a try.

Not allowing students to receive a decent public school education is a violation of decency, let alone the law. Students are entitled to an education. Schools need to stop coddling up-and-coming hoodlums.

If you’re going to let kids have cell phones in school it’s almost impossible to regulate what they do with them.

The new no-recording fights-policy will eat up more time for teachers and administrators and won’t resolve the key issue. That issue is stopping the fights and getting the troublemakers out of the building.

Don’t coddle the fighters at the expense of students. Kids deserve an education and not a lame attempt to reproduce WWE in the class and hallway.

Fight the fighters, not the cell phones.