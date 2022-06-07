ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Kirby Smart ranks among top FBS coaches

By Daminon Lewis, The Jon Chuckery Show
 2 days ago

Before you know it, the college football season will be getting underway and to this point, the Georgia Bulldogs have probably had one of the best post-championship off seasons in a while for any college team. From setting the record for players drafted in a single draft, to having arguably the top recruit of the Class of 2023, in Arch Manning, visiting the campus on multiple occasions, Georgia continues to trend up.

With that, Kirby Smart continues to climb in the ranks of top college football coaches and recently was named the No. 3 coach by Bill Bender, of The Sporting News, on his list of top FBS coaches. Bender joined Jon Chuckery on Monday night to discuss his list and admitted to Chuckery that placing Smart at No. 3 was not an easy decision. “The hard decision was whether or not to put him at number two,” Bender told Jon as he explained his process of putting the list together.

Ahead of Smart on the list was Alabama’s Nick Saban at No. 1 and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at No. 2 which led Chuckery to ask Bender, in his opinion, close the gap between Swinney and Smart is getting. “Based off the recruiting, based off the head to head last year, based off Georgia is probably in a better position to win more national championships over the next three or four years than Clemson is maybe,” Bender says gives Smart a chance in leaping Swinney in the next couple of seasons as No. 2 on his list.

Click the link above to hear the interview in its entirety:

