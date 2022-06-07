ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

New turn in cyclist love triangle: Murder suspect spotted

By Ev Richard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsNation) — There’s a new turn in a twisted Texas love triangle. The woman accused of killing a popular cyclist in a love triangle has been spotted at an airport for the second time since a warrant was issued for her arrest. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is considered...

Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Murder#Love Triangle#Violent Crime
The Independent

Dozens of arrest warrants out for New Hampshire fraternity members over hazing

Arrest warrants were issued for 46 members of a fraternity at the University of New Hampshire over alleged student hazing.Officials said hazing took place at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house at an event on 13 April for new members of the fraternity.Police in the town of Durham, New Hampshire, issued the warrants on Tuesday and by Friday, 10 people had been arrested. Those arrested have been charged with hazing, a misdemeanor which carries a fine of up to $1,200.The university has now suspended the fraternity, which was reported to the school by its national organisation.Authorities have not released any...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two teens dead after rip current pulls them underwater

Two teenagers died after being dragged underwater by a rip tide as they swam in water off New York.The two 13-year-old boys, identified as Daniel Persaud and Ryan Wong, were with a group of five friends when they went missing off the coast of the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in Queens.Witnesses told PIX11 that the two youngsters, both from Queens, were on a surfboard in the water when the rip current pulled them into a deep channel about 30ft from the shore.The two teens were pulled underwater and never came back to the surface.“So the water was circling and the...
QUEENS, NY

