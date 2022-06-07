Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 6/7

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.



Dogs killed

Dogs killed June 2-4 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” chocolate and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray picked up by a control officer March 30 at 2004 Calumet Ave., Toledo.

Mastiff mix, brown and black female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (attacked a test dog during evaluation June 2); stray picked up by a control officer May 24 at 2930 Centennial Rd., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, gray female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered June 1 by Joshua Munoz, Eldred Avenue, Toledo.

Rottweiler, black and tan male, licensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered May 26 by Clayton Billow, 4th Street, Fostoria.

American pit bull terrier, white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray picked up by a control officer April 20 at 706 Brighton Ave., Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out June 4-5 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Labrador retriever/“pit bull” mix, black female; surrendered May 9 by Samantha Miller, Kingston Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brown and white female; stray picked up by a control officer Feb. 24 at 2555 Auburn Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray and white female; stray picked up by a control officer April 18 at 4420 King Rd., Sylvania Township.

“Pit bull,” brown and white male; stray picked up by a control officer April 18 in the unit block of Mansfield Road, Toledo.





