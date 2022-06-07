ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know

By FARNOUSH AMIRI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series...

