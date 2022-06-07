ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Sports Recap for June 6, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 2 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMND/WYZZ) — Washington senior Easton Harris pitched a complete game and drove in three runs to lead the Panthers to an 8-4 win over Sycamore in a class 3A baseball super-sectional at Geneseo on Monday.

The win sends the Panthers back to the state finals where they finished fourth last June. Washington will play Glenwood at 10 a.m. Friday in Joliet in the state semifinals.

In softball, Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko threw a perfect game and beat Metamora, 1-0, in a class 3A super-sectional game at EastSide Centre. Metamora’s season ends one win shy of its first appearance at state since 2010.

Also, the Peoria Area Girls Soccer All-Star game finished in a 3-3 draw at Washington High School.

Enjoy the highlights.

