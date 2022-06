BENTONVILLE, Ark. — At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, more than 100 Arkansas National Guard members greeted their loved ones in person for the first time in nearly a year. "I'm getting butterflies again, it's kind of hard to believe,” said First Lieutenant Andrew Stengel while he anxiously waited to see his wife of two years. Stengel was emotional when asked what he would do when he sees his wife for the first time in person. "Probably cry. But, kiss my wife."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO