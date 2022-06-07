Theft of Medication, Male Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 06.05.2022
By Judy Valadao
mendofever.com
2 days ago
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and...
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release – “On 06-02-2022 at approximately 1:50 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area of Ford Road near Masonite Road (Ukiah, California) when they observed a person, subsequently identified as Franklin Patty standing on the side of the road.
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
A man with six warrants out for his arrest, including one felony warrant, has been detained in Petaluma. On Tuesday night around midnight, a resident of Mountain View Avenue and Glendon Way called to report a suspicious vehicle and occupant going back and forth to the vehicle on a bicycle. Police arrived to find damage to the ignition and steering column, consistent with a stolen vehicle. Additionally, officers located a gas can and hose next to the vehicle and determined that 30-year-old Tyler Suit was in possession of it who was wanted for the outstanding warrants. Suit was riding back towards the vehicle again and then fled on the bicycle when officers attempted to detain him. After a short foot pursuit, Suit surrendered without incident. He was arrested for the warrants but not for stealing a vehicle as it was later determined that it was not stolen.
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06/02/22 at approximately 11:00 P.M., Deputies were on patrol in the area of...
Originally published as a City of Chico press release – “On 06/02/2022, at 1:15 p.m., the Chico Police and Fire Dispatch Center began receiving multiple 911 calls of a fire at a transient camp on the south side of Teichert Ponds behind the Kohls Department Store in South Chico. Several callers reported small explosions which were believed to be small propane tanks. Both Chico Fire personnel and Chico Police personnel responded immediately and found a fully engulfed fire in a large transient camp.
On 6/02/2022 at approximately 09:15 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the Laytonville, CA area. The Deputy observed a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Steele Lane and determined the vehicle’s out-of-state registration was expired over 6 months. The Deputy contacted two people in the vehicle, which had stopped in a driveway, and noticed one person walking away.
This is information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 5, 2022, at about 9:18 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on...
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06/06/2022 at approximately 11:02 P.M., deputies were dispatched to the 8400 block of...
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 06/06/2022, at approximately 1615 hours, Davis was riding his bicycle northbound on McKinleyville Avenue, approaching...
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. On June 7th, at approximately 11:03 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Noyo Bridge for the report of a male subject who was standing on the outside of the pedestrian bridge railing. The first Officer arrived on scene within minutes and made contact with the subject.
About 5:44 p.m. a Suzuki motorcycle and a Nissan pickup collided on Old Arcata Road near the intersection with Indianola Road causing major injuries to the motorcyclist, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Both lanes of Old Arcata Road are blocked north of the cutoff according to Caltrans...
May 12 – 19, 2022. Business Burglary: On May 28 at about 4:30 a.m., Mill Valley Officers were dispatched to a report of an alarm at a local business. Officers arrived in less than 30 seconds and found someone had cut a fence to gain access to the property. A short time later a person was contacted leaving the property. Officers determined that the person had used bolt cutters to cut the fence, entered the property, stole at least one high value item and was attempting to flee the area. Officers also found that the person had narcotics and drug paraphernalia in their vehicle. The person was later booked into the Marin County Jail on a long list of criminal charges.
A robbery suspect has been arrested in Santa Rosa after a short foot pursuit. On Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of a suspect brandishing a firearm in someone’s face stating he was going to, quote, “smoke him.” Police later learned that the suspect attempted to take the victim’s bicycle. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and found the suspect in the area of Harvest Park on Burt Street. The suspect ran from the officer for about 300 yards before giving up. The suspect, 22-year-old Brayan Arambula-Lopez, was detained without incident. Officers found a replica handgun discarded in nearby bushes.
CHICO, Calif. - A 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Chico late Monday night, the Chico Police Department said. Police said Katarina Holden was arrested for DUI causing bodily injury. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on West 7th Street near Hazel Street. Police said a...
This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 2, 2022, at about 10:30 a.m., an explosive device was detonated in the overflow parking area...
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/02/2022 at approximately 09:15 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the...
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for a violent outburst that took place at a 7-Eleven in February. Dennis Marrow, 26, pleaded no contest to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violating a court order. On February 16 at approximately 8:50 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA, CA (June 7, 2022) – Thursday evening, one individual suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 12. On June 2nd, police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision along Highway 12 around 11:00 p.m. Furthermore, police said the crash happened when a reckless Nissan...
This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. KAREN LEA JONES HCSO Arrest or Detention...
Comments / 0