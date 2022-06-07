Theft of Medication, Male Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 06.05.2022

A man with six warrants out for his arrest, including one felony warrant, has been detained in Petaluma. On Tuesday night around midnight, a resident of Mountain View Avenue and Glendon Way called to report a suspicious vehicle and occupant going back and forth to the vehicle on a bicycle. Police arrived to find damage to the ignition and steering column, consistent with a stolen vehicle. Additionally, officers located a gas can and hose next to the vehicle and determined that 30-year-old Tyler Suit was in possession of it who was wanted for the outstanding warrants. Suit was riding back towards the vehicle again and then fled on the bicycle when officers attempted to detain him. After a short foot pursuit, Suit surrendered without incident. He was arrested for the warrants but not for stealing a vehicle as it was later determined that it was not stolen.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO