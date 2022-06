WINTER PARK, Fla. - The murder trial of Danielle Redlick resumed in Orange County on Friday. Redlick is accused of stabbing her stepfather-turned-husband to death in their Winter Park home back in 2019. More witness testimony is expected and at some point, Redlicks' children, the owner of the dating app she used, and the medical examiner are supposed to take the stand. You can watch the trial live in the player above.

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO