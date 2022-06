TYLER, Texas — Jaci Wilkerson is remembered by her family, friends and co-workers as an empathetic, loving and "truly irreplaceable" woman. The 40-year-old mother of four tragically died in her apartment on May 25 in what Tyler Police Department investigators say was a homicide. Through the darkness, Wilkerson's loved ones are bringing light to the Frankston woman who was so loved by everyone who knew her.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO