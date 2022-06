What’s happening: There’s a new grant opportunity for women and people of color business owners in the cities of Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park, and entrepreneurs have until Tuesday, June 14, to apply. The Comcast RISE Investment Fund will award $10,000 to 100 small businesses for a total of $1 million awarded. Comcast has already awarded $60,000 in grants to the Build Institute, Metro-Detroit Black Business Alliance, Michigan Women Forward, and TechTown Detroit as part of their outreach efforts.

