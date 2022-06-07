ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County early voter turnout around 15% so far

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heading into election day, Sacramento County’s voter turnout is on par with the state’s.

Sacramento County said it has 864,181 registered voters. As of Sunday, 127,865 of them have voted — about 15%.

According to the county, there have been 88,658 ballots mailed, 38,216 left at a drop box and 811 issued at vote centers.

Across California, about 15% of the state’s registered voters have cast their ballots as of Monday, according to Political Data Intelligence .

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will stay open until 8 p.m. Ballots dropped off in the mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

