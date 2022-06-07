Sacramento County early voter turnout around 15% so far
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heading into election day, Sacramento County’s voter turnout is on par with the state’s.
Sacramento County said it has 864,181 registered voters. As of Sunday, 127,865 of them have voted — about 15%.
According to the county, there have been 88,658 ballots mailed, 38,216 left at a drop box and 811 issued at vote centers.Primary election: These are the candidates and measures on the ballot in the Sacramento-area counties
Across California, about 15% of the state’s registered voters have cast their ballots as of Monday, according to Political Data Intelligence .
Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will stay open until 8 p.m. Ballots dropped off in the mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 7.
