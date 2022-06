Picture this: It is a beautiful, sunny, 82-degree day. The sky is that genuine sky blue and the clouds look as if Bob Ross himself painted them. “Finally, a break from this rain,” you think. You slip on your favorite shoes that make you feel as good as the sun and think of where to explore. A quick Google search has you heading south on I-71 towards Covington. You park on a side street and then find yourself walking through a neighborhood with historic homes on the right and left.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO