What’s happening: A lot. The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) recently released their summer programming plans for the six downtown Detroit parks and public spaces under their purview, a group that includes Beacon Park, Cadillac Square, Campus Martius Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park, and The Woodward Esplanade. It’s a calendar that includes everything from outdoor movie nights to dog proms in dog parks, fitness classes, and family-friendly events — and no shortage of live music.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO