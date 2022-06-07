Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Logan; Loup; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Loup, northeastern Logan, southwestern Garfield, northern Custer, southern Blaine and southeastern Thomas Counties through 200 PM CDT At 103 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorm around Dunning, or 17 miles southwest of Brewster, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burwell, Taylor, Sargent, Merna, Anselmo, Dunning, Comstock, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Weissert, Westerville, Lillian, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Round Valley, Walworth, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Wescott, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Linscott and Big Oak Canyon. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 97 and 127. Highway 2 between mile markers 233 and 271. Highway 92 between mile markers 267 and 273. Highway 83 near mile marker 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BLAINE COUNTY, NE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO