Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY Jun 7, 2022

By Abby Weingarten. Abby@srqme.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We are especially interested in programs that explore diversity, nurture educational opportunities, and promote a vibrant and civically engaged community." - Karen Koblenz, Executive Director and CEO, The Exchange. [The Dish] Refresh the Palate with a Summer Stone Fruit Panzanella. Abby Weingarten. Abby@srqme.com. From now until June 14, head...

Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota waterfront condo boasts $13.7 million view

A two-story waterfront condo in the Guy Peterson-designed Aqua building, with views overlooking Sarasota Bay and the Ringling Bridge, hit the luxury market this week at $13.77 million. Address: 280 Golden Gate Point #400.Details: Four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths in 8,000 square feet indoors.Extras include a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, spa bath, fireplace, yoga studio, two boat docks and two private two-car garages.Flashback: The last owner, a well-known interior designer, wanted a space to showcase an extensive art collection, so they joined two floors into one large home with soaring ceilings and lots of open living space.What we love: The 8,000-square-foot wraparound private terrace, which the agents say is one of the largest in downtown Sarasota.Listed by: Lisa Rooks Morris and Amy Drake of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty's downtown Sarasota office. Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Snowbirds in Bradenton will no longer be able to turn off their water while they’re up north and not pay their water bill for those months, the City Council recently decided. In its May 25 meeting, Lance Williams, the assistant director of the city’s Office...
BRADENTON, FL
thegabber.com

The Blend Opens a Fourth Location in St. Pete

The Blend, a St. Petersburg coffee shop, opened a fourth location at 6730 Central Ave. S. on May 19. Owner and Seattle transplant Stacha Madison says she’s yet to hold an official grand opening, but her doors (and walk-up window) are open for business. Madison owned a Seattle coffee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
srqmagazine.com

Refresh the Palate with a Summer Stone Fruit Panzanella

From now until June 14, head to Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College to soak up the rest of Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week—and see why the locale’s art-inspired menu is so buzz-worthy. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran (from Tampa, and trained at the French Culinary Institute in New...
SARASOTA, FL
villages-news.com

Crowded beach can make staying home a better option

If you believe there are two sides to EVERYTHING, is there a negative to living in paradise? Unfortunately, in my world, the answer is yes. I recently became privy to that fact. Much like the saying, “The honeymoon is over,” it was not a happy moment for me.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Study shows Sarasota rents slide for second straight month

Apartment rents in Sarasota declined 3% in May, according to the most recent monthly report by ApartmentList.com. Still, the city’s median two-bedroom rent of $1,840 is well above the national average of $1,320, which is lower than the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sarasota at $1,395. Despite...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

MCAT announces changes in two popular routes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit will make several changes to its fixed-route bus service beginning Saturday, June 11. The changes will enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County. Route 99, which connects Manatee and Sarasota...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport’s Peninsula Inn Sells for Almost $3 Million

The Historic Peninsula Inn, the only hotel in Gulfport, officially sold to Miami hotel group Casa Florida on June 6. Former inn owner Veronica Champion wasn’t shy about her elation when she announced the sale. Casa Florida owners say for safety reasons, they prefer to not release the official cost of the building, but add that it was close to $3 million.
GULFPORT, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Restaurant Owner Poonam Maini on Finding Her Way to a New Life in Sarasota

This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Poonam Maini, 52, is well known to many in the Sarasota-Manatee area because of her restaurant, Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, which started on Clark Road before relocation to Cooper Creek Boulevard and will move to an expanded space nearby later this summer. But not everyone who has enjoyed a meal at her restaurant knows the back story of Maini’s life, which began in a small Indian village called Garhdiwala and saw her enter an arranged marriage while she was still in her late teens—a marriage that led to years of abuse and suffering at the hands of her husband.
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Bread on the Bay is Tampa’s newest Italian and Latin sandwicheria

Bread on the Bay is the newest restaurant to enter the competitive Cuban sandwich scene here in the city of Tampa. Located at 951 East 7th Avenue, this sandwicheria offers up fresh juice and Cafe Con Leche to pair with its savory variety of steak, pork, and avocado sandwiches. Bread on the Bay opened its doors just one month ago and has earned near perfect 5-star reviews since its inception.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

SMR requests land use changes in Lakewood Ranch

In December, Schroeder-Manatee Ranch CEO and President Rex Jensen predicted one of the most important stories for Lakewood Ranch in 2022 would be the groundbreaking of Erickson Senior Living on Rangeland Parkway. Jensen said he has been constantly asked by local residents about the chance of attracting such a facility...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

