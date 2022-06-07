SRQ DAILY Jun 7, 2022

This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Poonam Maini, 52, is well known to many in the Sarasota-Manatee area because of her restaurant, Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, which started on Clark Road before relocation to Cooper Creek Boulevard and will move to an expanded space nearby later this summer. But not everyone who has enjoyed a meal at her restaurant knows the back story of Maini’s life, which began in a small Indian village called Garhdiwala and saw her enter an arranged marriage while she was still in her late teens—a marriage that led to years of abuse and suffering at the hands of her husband.

