Sharon Kennedy: Did you remember to remember D-Day?

By Sharon Kennedy
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
In years past, I often wrote a column about D-Day but not this year. I don’t know why, but I think it’s because Operation Overload, the code name for the Normandy invasion, is often forgotten amid the chaos of today.

Most of the military involved in it have passed on. If they didn’t tell their stories to loved ones, whatever they experienced on June 6, 1944, died with them. It was a long time ago. Is it important to take a minute out of our busy schedules and reflect on what and why it should be remembered?

After all, we recently celebrated Memorial Day and Veterans Day will be here before we know it. D-Day often passes without much notice or fanfare. For one thing, it’s too close to Memorial Day, and for another, it’s not a U.S. federal holiday. Although it doesn’t get much attention here, it is quite important in France.

Like everything else, unless we’re directly involved in a situation or close to someone who is, we tend to forget about it. That’s only natural. We don’t forget on purpose. We simply don’t remember. If the importance of an historical invasion is only a footnote in our school textbooks, it’s no surprise it’s quickly forgotten along with lots of other dates. I don’t recall being moved one way or the other when I was in high school and read about monumental events. I was probably like every other teenager. I had more important things on my mind.

It’s only as we age we realize the gratitude we owe those who died in the name of freedom. But what is freedom? Has the definition changed over the past 78 years? Does freedom depend upon a certain type of government or has it morphed into merely a screeching demand for freedom of expression? Does my definition of “freedom” differ from yours? Am I free to do anything I want to regardless of the consequences because they no longer exist in this free-for-all melee we call democratic freedom?

Well, I don’t know. I thought we were a nation that abided by the rule of law. We had many freedoms, but we also had many lines that could not be crossed. Now these lines have blurred and become almost indistinct. We talk about the freedom of the press, yet we are told the press is fake news. We have the right to peacefully protest, but who decides if a protest is peaceful — the people in attendance or the people in power? We have the freedom to bear arms, but does that give us the freedom to commit horrible crimes and indiscriminate mass shootings?

Freedom is a peculiar right. When does my personal freedom infringe upon yours? I’m free to write this column, and you’re free to disagree with what I say. However, you’re not free to shoot me if my words anger you. Of course, if you hire a competent defense attorney you’ll soon regain your freedom while I’ll lie “a-moldering” in my grave.

In Normandy, D-Day is commemorated with non-violent reenactment battles. Parades are held. Bands play. As a tribute to our soldiers, young people often wear American military garb. We might have forgotten the day the beaches were stormed, but the French have not. Maybe we’ll remember the high price of freedom and give D-Day a quick nod next year if yesterday it passed by us unnoticed.

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at authorsharonkennedy.com. Kennedy's latest book, “The SideRoad Kids: Tales from Chippewa County,” is available from her, Amazon, or Audible.

World War Two soldier massacre anniversary marked

On 27 May 1940, 97 British soldiers ran out of bullets and surrendered to the Germans, expecting to be treated as prisoners of war. Instead their dog tags were removed, and they were lined up and machine-gunned. Amazingly, two men survived - and lived to see the SS colonel who ordered the shooting brought to justice.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Navy approves beards … if you’re no longer in the Navy

The Navy has approved beards for sailors in uniform! There’s just one catch. The sailors have to be retired. The service also has approved several other uniform policy changes designed to make life better for women, including making hosiery optional when wearing skirts or slacks. Retired sailors are now...
MILITARY
itechpost.com

D-Day Anniversary: These are Some of the US Navy Ships Present During the Normandy Landings

D-Day, formally known in history as Operation Overlord or Operation Neptune in the Navy, is one of the most pivotal events during the second world war. The Allied forces, the US in particular, were close to failing on Omaha beach on June 6, 1944, due to preliminary air and naval bombardment failing to knock out the beach's strong defense points and its marines facing highly effective German troops who served on the Eastern Front against Russia, per IWM.
MILITARY
Fox News

Biden ripped for D-Day ‘after-thought’ hours late: ‘Unconscionable’

On Monday, the Biden administration waited until 8:45 PM to mention anything about the historic 78th anniversary of D-Day, which occurred on June 6, 1944, and cost the lives of 4,414 allied soldiers. Those brave men, more than half of whom were American, stormed the beaches of Normandy, France under heavy gunfire to begin their liberation of Europe from the Nazis.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

What should our D-Day anniversary mean?

D-Day. Ask the average person what that means, and they’ll mention something about the amphibious landings in Normandy, France , on June 6, 1944, which began the land battles on the northern front of the European theater of operations in World War II . Most don’t know that the...
MILITARY
