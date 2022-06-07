Tip of the Mitt: Petoskey business owners champion clean water

Three months ago, I had the honor of joining the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council headquartered here in downtown Petoskey. As the new executive director, becoming a part of the Petoskey community has been a delight. I am so inspired by how generous and supportive local business owners are of the Watershed Council’s mission to protect our fresh waters.

Recognizing how important it is to help protect our precious waters while still working through the challenges of COVID-19, Beards Brewery offered to dedicate a percentage of the sales of one of their delicious brews, Copperstar Galactica IPA, for the months of April, May and June. Additionally, they hosted our Earth Day celebration and just this past week, their staff geared up in waders as volunteer stream monitors along Deer Creek along with the Watershed Council interns and biologists.

The Wine Guys also reached out to us this May offering to dedicate a percentage of food sales from their local restaurant, Palette Bistro, on the evening of May 10. The event coincided with the same week three of our new summer interns came on board. We took advantage of the timing and a beautiful, warm spring evening outside on the bistro’s patio to welcome interns, members and other diners, while also enjoying good food, drink and championing a great cause — clean water!

This Aug. 5-7, the Watershed Council will be teaming up with Bearcub Outfitters, to once again host the Clean Water Challenge. This annual event is an opportunity for everyone — local civic clubs, businesses, school and church groups, and families — to come together to clean up along our local streams, rivers, lakes and shorelines, and have a chance to win great prizes donated by Bearcub.

Everyone wins when we team up to take care of our fresh waters. The Watershed Council is fortunate to work in a community where the business owners and employees step forward to support our clean water efforts, before even being asked. Please help us thank and support these local businesses who truly go above and beyond to make Petoskey a caring, healthy place to live, work and enjoy our spectacular clean waters.

If you would like to learn more about how you can participate in the upcoming Clean Water Challenge, sponsor the Watershed Academy for area students, or volunteer to help monitor local streams and lakes, visit watershedcouncil.org , or stop by our office in downtown Petoskey. And please, support local businesses that help make good things happen in your own hometown!

— Katie Wolf is executive director of Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Tip of the Mitt: Petoskey business owners champion clean water