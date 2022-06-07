ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Tip of the Mitt: Petoskey business owners champion clean water

By Katie Wolf
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpCHw_0g2fJMxW00

Three months ago, I had the honor of joining the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council headquartered here in downtown Petoskey. As the new executive director, becoming a part of the Petoskey community has been a delight. I am so inspired by how generous and supportive local business owners are of the Watershed Council’s mission to protect our fresh waters.

Recognizing how important it is to help protect our precious waters while still working through the challenges of COVID-19, Beards Brewery offered to dedicate a percentage of the sales of one of their delicious brews, Copperstar Galactica IPA, for the months of April, May and June. Additionally, they hosted our Earth Day celebration and just this past week, their staff geared up in waders as volunteer stream monitors along Deer Creek along with the Watershed Council interns and biologists.

The Wine Guys also reached out to us this May offering to dedicate a percentage of food sales from their local restaurant, Palette Bistro, on the evening of May 10. The event coincided with the same week three of our new summer interns came on board. We took advantage of the timing and a beautiful, warm spring evening outside on the bistro’s patio to welcome interns, members and other diners, while also enjoying good food, drink and championing a great cause — clean water!

This Aug. 5-7, the Watershed Council will be teaming up with Bearcub Outfitters, to once again host the Clean Water Challenge. This annual event is an opportunity for everyone — local civic clubs, businesses, school and church groups, and families — to come together to clean up along our local streams, rivers, lakes and shorelines, and have a chance to win great prizes donated by Bearcub.

Everyone wins when we team up to take care of our fresh waters. The Watershed Council is fortunate to work in a community where the business owners and employees step forward to support our clean water efforts, before even being asked. Please help us thank and support these local businesses who truly go above and beyond to make Petoskey a caring, healthy place to live, work and enjoy our spectacular clean waters.

If you would like to learn more about how you can participate in the upcoming Clean Water Challenge, sponsor the Watershed Academy for area students, or volunteer to help monitor local streams and lakes, visit watershedcouncil.org , or stop by our office in downtown Petoskey. And please, support local businesses that help make good things happen in your own hometown!

— Katie Wolf is executive director of Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Tip of the Mitt: Petoskey business owners champion clean water

Comments / 0

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

In search of employees, northern Michigan businesses are building housing for them

The housing crunch has become so bad in northern Michigan, more companies are subsidizing housing for their employees. Some are going so far as building homes for them. The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has long offered on-site housing to foreign workers who come for the summer. But its General Manager Matthew Bryant said the resort now struggles to hire young managers because affordable rentals are so scarce.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
My North.com

9 Summer Events to Explore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Discover what’s in store this summer at the Erickson Center for the Arts, a nonprofit arts organization based in Curtis. From a concert series to musicals and a 1960s celebration, this Upper Peninsula destination is packed with events all summer in Northern Michigan. Midsummer Medley | June 27. Kick...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Petoskey, MI
Society
Petoskey, MI
Business
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
CBS Detroit

Whitmer: Major Road Projects in Benzie, Cheboygan, Emmet & Wayne Counties To Start Next Week

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that major road projects are scheduled to begin in Benzie, Cheboygan, Emmet, and Wayne Counties next week. Here are the MDOT projects, including start dates and detours: Benzie County (Begins June 13) : M-22 resurfacing One lane of alternating traffic controlled by traffic regulators during daytime hours Cheboygan & Emmet Counties (Begins June 16): next phase of work on the I-75 repair and rebuilding project Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured on Nicolet Street (Exit 337) to Jamet Street (Exit 339). Southbound traffic will be detoured on Jamet Street (Exit 339), Louvigny Street, Central Avenue, and Nicolet Street to Exit 337. This detour for I-75 through-traffic will be...
WAYNE, MI
traverseticker.com

Meijer Plans Major Revamp, New Retail/Restaurant Center Planned Nearby On US-31

Meijer is targeting a major revamp of its US-31 store in Garfield Township, including a completely remodeled interior and exterior, an expanded pharmacy drive-thru, a possible redesigned US-31 intersection, and a project with The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay to install green infrastructure as part of parking lot renovations to reduce stormwater runoff into Kids Creek. Store representatives will seek approval for the project plans at Garfield Township’s planning commission meeting Wednesday, where a proposed separate new retail and restaurant center nearby across US-31 by Franke Road is also on the docket.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

East Bay Township Approves New Hyatt House Hotel

East Bay Township planning commissioners approved plans Tuesday for a new 74-foot, 143-unit extended-stay Hyatt House hotel to be built on US-31 between the Hampton Inn and Traverse City State Park. The project is the latest in a line of new hotels planned in the corridor, including two six-story hotels slated for the former Pebble Brook Adventure Park, the new 32-unit Alexandra Inn recently approved between Pointes North and Gens Park, and a 92-unit Avid hotel planned for the former Wendy’s property. Township planning commissioners Tuesday also approved a site plan for TC Watersports to continue operating a jetksi and boat rental operation at Sugar Beach Resort Hotel, despite strong opposition from residential neighbors in the Port Traverse Condominium Association.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Earth Day#The Watershed Council#Beards Brewery
Fox17

A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

New Frankfort Restaurant Offers Tacos, Tequila, Rooftop Deck

A much-anticipated restaurant opens its doors just in time for Frankfort Restaurant Week (June 3–June 10). Dos Árboles is serving up tacos, tequila and Frankfort’s first rooftop deck. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to...
FRANKFORT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lisa Marie Knight vanished 10 years ago and Michigan State Police believe someone knows what happened

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. – Lisa Marie Knight has been missing for a decade. Knight, a 29-year-old mother from Alpena County was last seen on June 8, 2012. Michigan State Police have investigated tips that have come from as far as other countries, but Knight has never been found. Investigators believe she is likely dead and that someone has information as to how and why she died.
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy