The Joliet Slammers had one of their most successful nights for attendance in years. Princess Night saw over 7,000 people in attendance at Duly Health and Care Field for the Slammers game last Friday night. Fans bought their tickets ahead of time. Lauren Baca Director of Marketing and Corporate Services says they knew two days before that the stadium would be nearly sold out.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO