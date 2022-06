Naoya Inoue ensured that boxing judges couldn’t rob him when he stopped Nonito Donaire during the second round of their rematch Tuesday night in Saitama, Japan. Unfortunately for the Japanese superstar, robbers ransacked his house while Inoue was busy handling his business against Donaire at Saitama Super Arena. According to reports from two Japanese television stations, Fuji TV and TBS, police sources stated that more than a dozen designer bags and expensive pieces of jewelry were stolen from Inoue’s home in Kanagawa, a coastal city just south of Tokyo, while he was at the arena for his fight.

18 HOURS AGO