WASHINGTON — The Jan. 6 committee will reveal some of its findings tonight. The hearing will include testimony and video that’s hasn’t been seen before. Many Republicans are dismissing the committee’s findings before the information is released. However, the top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Spectrum News 1 late last year that he was paying attention to the committee’s work. McConnell added he thinks the “fact finding is interesting.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO