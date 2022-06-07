ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alium Introduces Open RAN Patent Portfolio License

By Alium via Business Wire
 2 days ago

First License to Cover 3GPP Infrastructure Starts with 11 Patent Holders. Alium, a joint venture between MPEG LA and Unified Patents, today announced the availability of the Open RAN Patent Portfolio License (“Open RAN License” or “License”), the first patent pool to address licensing uncertainty in the RAN (“Radio Access Network”)...

scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Qualifies Sterling Silver on the Production System, Cementing Additive Manufacturing Leadership in Jewelry Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced that 925 sterling silver, a popular precious metal, is now qualified for 3D printing on the Production System™ platform, including both the P-1 and P-50, offering jewelry and luxury goods manufacturers the fastest way to directly 3D print high-quality jewelry, watches, belt buckles, and decorative hardware for handbags.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

US battery production enters new era as Solid Power’s pilot production line debuts

The new facility, unlike the company’s previous pre-pilot line, will be “highly inflexible,” said Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s CEO. In the battery world, an inflexible pilot line is a good thing — it means that the company is honing its production skills with an eye toward commercialization. Mass production, after all, relies on repeatedly performing a sequence of refined steps over and over again without any surprises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: SciSparc' Board To Review Potential Strategic Transactions

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the endocannabinoid system, plans to review potential strategic transactions. What happened: SPRC's board initiated a process to review potential strategic transactions to maximize shareholder value. Additional investments in innovative companies, acquisitions, strategic collaboration with one or more parties, or the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts

PayU Boosts African Footprint With Ghana, New BNPL, QR Products

Payment solutions firm PayU is boosting its footprint in Africa with expansion to Ghana and the launch of two new products — buy now, pay later (BNPL) and QR codes for payments. PayU is also updating its product through its partnership with Payflex in South Africa, and Scan to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Panasonic evaluating choices of U.S. state for battery plant

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O), is evaluating which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday. "We've been making various considerations, but we are starting...
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

PerkinElmer Expands Food Safety Testing Portfolio With AOAC Certified Microbial Count Plates

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, has announced the global availability of its ready to use, MicrofastTM microbial count plates for food safety testing. The new microfilm plates are designed to provide efficient, effective, and user-friendly quantification of aerobic, E. coli, coliform, enterobacteriaceae, yeast and mold, and staphylococcus aureaus contamination in dairy, meat/poultry, fruit, vegetable, baked goods and environmental surface samples. All six plate types have received AOAC Performance Tested Methods (PTM) certification.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grist

Although the data is thin, advocates say robotics and AI will soon revolutionize agriculture

This story was originally published by Undark and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Across Midwestern farms, if Girish Chowdhary has his way, farmers will someday release beagle-sized robots into their fields like a pack of hounds flushing pheasant. The robots, he says, will scurry in the cool shade beneath a wide diversity of plants, pulling weeds, planting cover crops, diagnosing plant infections, and gathering data to help farmers optimize their farms.
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Accenture Opens its Newest Advanced Technology Center in Indore, India

Accenture opened its newest Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The new facility represents further expansion of the company’s global delivery network and will focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

The IoT Revolution: Brought to you by Standard-Essential Patents

Experts predict that by 2025, more than 75 billion IoT devices will connect to the web. thanks to standard-essential patents (SEPs) enabling communication over Wi-Fi and cloud networks, innovators can create new IoT devices and applications quickly. But without a balanced licensing environment for SEPs, the IoT revolution will stall...
SMALL BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Ginkgo Bioworks Is Chasing a $4 Trillion Opportunity

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. A few years ago, McKinsey did a study...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Relative, local and global dimension in complex networks

Dimension is a fundamental property of objects and the space in which they are embedded. Yet ideal notions of dimension, as in Euclidean spaces, do not always translate to physical spaces, which can be constrained by boundaries and distorted by inhomogeneities, or to intrinsically discrete systems such as networks. To take into account locality, finiteness and discreteness, dynamical processes can be used to probe the space geometry and define its dimension. Here we show that each point in space can be assigned a relative dimension with respect to the source of a diffusive process, a concept that provides a scale-dependent definition for local and global dimension also applicable to networks. To showcase its application to physical systems, we demonstrate that the local dimension of structural protein graphs correlates with structural flexibility, and the relative dimension with respect to the active site uncovers regions involved in allosteric communication. In simple models of epidemics on networks, the relative dimension is predictive of the spreading capability of nodes, and identifies scales at which the graph structure is predictive of infectivity. We further apply our dimension measures to neuronal networks, economic trade, social networks, ocean flows, and to the comparison of random graphs.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CDNetworks Launches New Zero Trust Access Solution

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the global leader in CDN, edge computing, and cloud security, announced today its new Zero Trust Access Solution: Enterprise Secure Access (ESA). ESA has been built from the ground up to modernize organizations with secure remote access to apps and services, and establish a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use hybrid networking environment.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Cashfree Teams with EasyTransfer to Facilitate Indian University Payments Abroad

Payments and API banking solutions company Cashfree is teaming up with education payment services platform EasyTransfer to offer university students in India an easier, less expensive way to make fee payments for classes abroad, according to a press release on Monday (June 6). The partnership between the two companies enables...
EDUCATION

