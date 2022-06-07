ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring

By Van Tate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer and former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout will return to the ring July 15 to face Steve Suppan. “He’s a gym owner, fitness model,” said Trout. “He’s also the number one ranked boxer in the Netherlands. He’s coming to make a name off of my name. I got my own plans ahead. We know that this guy is going to bring it. He’s got nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

The fight, promoted by Legacy International Boxing Series, will be held in Wuppertal, Germany. The 36-year-old Trout will go into the fight with a 35-5 record. His 28-year-old opponent, Suppan, is 13-1-1. Trout is hoping for a victory and bigger things down the road. He is still hopeful he can put himself back into title contention one day. “We will see what happens, you know. My ranking is creeping up there in the IBF,” said Trout. Jermell Charlo just won that belt. God willing, I can force a rematch there I assume so, I can get back into title contention. Until then, staying busy is the name of the game and I just get better, every time I fight, especially if that fight is not a year later.”

