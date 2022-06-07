ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Shasta Lake vs Oroville Lake vs Folsom Lake: The difference in water levels

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolsom Lake stands in stark contrast...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 2

Winter Zena Huston
2d ago

shastas low because of the Klamath reclamation project. keeping all the water in southern Oregon and not allowing its natural course

Reply
2
Related
kolomkobir.com

Bowfishing tourney starts Saturday – Lake County Record-Bee

Bowfishing captures the fishing spotlight at Clear Lake this weekend. The 13th annual Clear Lake Water Pig Bowfishing Tournament gets underway at daylight on Saturday and ends Sunday afternoon. The tournament goes out of Willow Point Campground in Lakeport. The bow fishermen are seeking carp, which are abundant in the...
LAKEPORT, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

State Water Board approves historic Russian River water sharing agreement

The State Water Resources Control Board on Tuesday approved a groundbreaking agreement that allows “senior” water rights holders in the upper Russian River watershed to share their supply with junior rights holders whose claims might otherwise be suspended due to drought. The collaborative, community-first approach, negotiated over many...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Shasta Lake, CA
Shasta Lake, CA
Government
Folsom, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Mountain Democrat

Dive team called to Sly Park

The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report of what may have been a drowning Wednesday morning at Jenkinson Lake in Pollock Pines. Scanner traffic indicated a subject may have drowned in 10 feet of water near Sly Park Recreation Area’s Sierra Point campground. The park’s boat was launched to search and paddleboarders in the area also helped in the effort, according to scanner traffic.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-10 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. Overnight lows from 65 to 75. * WHERE...The Delta, the Sacramento Valley and the western side of the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both Thursday and Saturday will also be hot days with moderate heat risk. In addition to hot temperatures during the daytime, there will be little overnight relief from the heat.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Town of Paradise sees housing boom after catastrophic 2018 Camp Fire

Paradise, California - Even though mortgage applications are down, California home prices keep rising, leaving many Bay Area shoppers unable to buy. Like Paradise, a town wiped off the map by the Camp Fire is now rising with home deals galore. Paradise is at the beginning of its own build...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Camp Fire survivor at risk of losing home for second time

OROVILLE, Calif. - Camp Fire Survivor Teri Lindsay has been searching for stability since the 2018 Camp Fire destroyed everything she had. “It’s emotionally draining and it’s physically draining,” said Lindsay. “We had somewhat stability but it wasn’t really stability.”. She has been renting an...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Woods
CBS San Francisco

Dog dies months after protecting owner from mountain lion in Davis

DAVIS (CBS SF/AP) — A dog whose owner said she defend her from a mountain lion attack last month in Davis unexpectedly died Wednesday.Eva, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois, began having seizures last weekend at home in Trinity County, her owner, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee.The dog was taken to the animal hospital at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, but her condition deteriorated."She just never woke up," Wilson told the newspaper.In mid-May, Wilson, 24, was walking along the Trinity River with Eva a few yards ahead when a mountain lion lunged and scratched Wilson.READ MORE: Woman and dog attacked...
DAVIS, CA
mendofever.com

Male Flashing Cars, Harassment via Texting – Ukiah Police Logs 06.07.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No lifeguards on duty at Sycamore Pool due to staffing shortages

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico said there will be no lifeguards on duty at Sycamore Pool due to staffing shortages. Chico Area Recreation District (CARD) provides lifeguards at the pool but is having a hard time hiring lifeguards this year. The City says if staffing allows and lifeguards...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Oroville#Folsom Lake
mynspr.org

Voters have their say | Newsom, Dahle advance | Low turnout in Butte County

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, June 8. North State voters cast their ballots in California’s primary election. Tuesday was Election Day in California’s primary election and voters across the North State showed up at the polls to cast their votes. Ken Brydon of Chico cast his ballot at the city’s Masonic Family Center. He said he came out to vote because he feels it is his civic duty.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Travel trailer catches fire south of Oroville Tuesday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a travel trailer that caught on fire early Tuesday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. At about 5:30 a.m., firefighters reported a fully-involved travel trailer in the area of Highway 70 and Cox Lane. Crews said the fire was knocked down at 5:54 a.m.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County to resume accepting well permit applications

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has resumed accepting well permit applications after they were temporarily paused, the Butte County Public Health announced on Monday. On April 18, Butte County Public Health’s Environmental Health Division put a temporary pause on accepting well permit applications for non-drinking water wells. This...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
villagelife.com

Outraged seniors sue Lennar and CSD

For more than two years Heritage Village residents have locked horns with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District over a park adjacent to their over-55 active adult community. Now, organized as Concerned Residents of EDH Heritage Village, the nonprofit group has filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief with the El Dorado County Superior Court against developer Lennar Homes, the EDHCSD and CSD General Manager Kevin Loewen.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy