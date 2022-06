Heat Advisory is in effect across all of Central Texas through 7 PM on Sunday. High temperatures will reach or surpass 100 degrees for most of the region, with heat indices reaching around 105 or greater during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Remember to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned building, protect the elderly and the young, and keep pets off hot pavement while walking them.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO