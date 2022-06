Three Arrests Made in Connection with May Murder of Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on June 8, 2022, that SPD Violent Crime investigators had arrested three people suspected of being responsible for the shooting death of Landry Anglin on May 1st, 2022. Anglin, 13, was shot just before 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana’s South Highlands neighborhood. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

